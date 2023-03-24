A surprise cancellation of the Tobago House of Assembly plenary sitting in Tobago, as the Clerk of the House did not show up for work. But not only did she not show up for work, according to Deputy Presiding officer of the House, Joel Sampson, no explanation was given to the Assembly Legislature of her absence.
THA Sitting Collapses
Elizabeth Williams
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Members of the public continue to have their say about the proposed electricity rate increase.
There was a public consultation event, hosted by the Regulated Industries Commission, in Diego Martin, on Wednesday night.
The Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management, PISLM... has been around for two decades and is the Caribbean's response to combat land degradation in Caribbean Small Island Developing States.
The Prime Minister says that the Government has no problem with the Director of Public Prosecutions performing his functions....as he dismissed claims by the Opposition that he is at war with the DPP.
Epilepsy is a common condition that affects the brain and causes frequent seizures.
But Central FC are sitting pretty atop the TT Premier League after three match weeks have been completed...
The Sharks were aggressive as they secured the most one sided result of the round with a 3-0 win over Cunupia FC..
