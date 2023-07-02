Some members of the THA Executive Council have been interviewed by police, in relation to the controversial audio recording which went viral recently. This was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police for Intelligence, Curt Simon, during an interview with TV6's Elizabeth Williams. More in this report.

Fatal Laventille Fire

