What is the THA's policy on treating with the Coronavirus. This from One Tobago Voice members Ashworth Jack and Christlyn Moore, who held a media conference Monday morning, at Apex Bar and Grill, Store Bay Local Road, Canaan. Elizabeth Williams was there and has a report.

