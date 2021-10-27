The THA is tonight refuting claims that the Agriculture Access Roads Programme 2021-2022 and its tender process were flawed. But in the same breath However, it confirms, as reported by TV6, that an employee of the Division of Education was awarded a contract in the programme. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Tha Refutes Claims Of Corruption
Elizabeth Williams
