An official from the Tobago House of Assembly says the THA's accounting records are "mostly manual" and that the Assembly is to begin digitising those records, starting with the Executive Council minutes and the Hansard reports of the Assembly legislature in this fiscal year.
This was one of a number of issues at the THA examined by a Joint Select Committee of the Parliament on Wednesday, as THA officials gave an update on non-tourism foreign investment projects on the island including a proposed strawberry farm.
Juhel Browne reports.