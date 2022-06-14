Just under half a million dollars is bring spent by the THA to remove sargassum sea weed deposits, along beaches across Tobago. TV6 caught up with officials from the Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development on the Lambeau beach on Tuesday. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.
THA ORDERS CLEAN UP
Elizabeth Williams
