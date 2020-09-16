THA on COVID-19 Management in Tobago

The Tobago House of Assembly believes the situation on the island in relation to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 is improving. This comes amid the launching of another facility to treat with COVID positive patients on Tuesday. But there's a warning to Tobagonians. Alicia Boucher has the details from TV6's Morning Edition.

They say home is where the heart is, but for some residents of Bournes Road, St James home seems to be where the "dump" is.

Darren Bravo says being taking up the responsibility as a senior batsman at this year's CPL really brought him great satisfaction.

A memorandum of understanding is to be signed between the Maxi Taxi Association in Tobago, the PTSC and the Division of Education, that would ensure that the transportation needs of Tobago's children are met.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has taken a course action to suspend Assistant Commissioner of Police Irvin Hackshaw.

