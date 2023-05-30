Economist Dr. Vanus James has lost all confidence in the present THA and is tonight not only calling for fresh THA elections, but constitution reform. Dr James spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams. This comes following the circulation of a voice recording allegedly involving two top THA officials.

