Crime is high on the agenda of the Tobago House of Assembly, especially in light of recent gun crimes and Tobago's 8th murder recorded. This from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who says that the Public Safety and Security Office is to be established. This follows a near seven hour 'Mandate Monday. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
THA MINORITY TO MEET ON CRIME
Elizabeth Williams
