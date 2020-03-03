NCC Chairman Winston Gypsy Peters has been advocating for a separate Carnival for Tobago over the past few years and only this week, Soca King Machel Montano also called for this to become a reality. Asked by the media, whether Tobago should have a separate carnival, THA Minority Assemblyman Farley Augustine said, the balances must be weighed and the economic cost looked at.
Mr. Augustine is asking where is the report on the Tobago Jazz Experience and where are tax payer monies from American singer songwriter D' Angelo, who never performed at the Tobago Jazz Experience in 2017. The THA is yet to receive a return of funds.