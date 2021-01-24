THA Issues

As Tobagonians prepare to elect a new THA tomorrow, our Political Editor Juhel Browne has sought the views of the outgoing Chief Secretary and the PDP's candidate for the top post on the way forward for Tobago.
The business community in Barrackpore pooled their resources on Sunday morning to fix a two mile stretch of roadway in the area.
The road is a main connector road for the commuters and one which they say has been neglected for many years.
Pnm Tobago Council chairman Standford Callender is tonight confident of victory in Monday's THA election. We caught up with Mr. Callender during the PNM's motorcade on Sunday, at the parade grounds,
Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Farley Augustine is tonight unfazed by the NACTA polls predicting a pnm victory in Monday's THA election. Augustine spoke during a PDP meeting in Roxborough on Saturday.
Murdered in cold blood.
That is the claim being made by the relatives of a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by police during the wee hours of this morning at his Santa Cruz home.
A south based NGO is reaching out to widows to bring some relief by providing devices for their children to continue their education during the pandemic.