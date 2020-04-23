An embarrassment, an indictment on the THA act and the office of chief secretary. This from THA minority councillor Farley Augustine, when questioned on outgoing chief secretary kelvin charles and the fact that no replacement of his post has been announced. Only on Wednesday, charles reiterated he would be resigning by month end. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
Elizabeth Williams
The Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said by the 27th of April, Trinidad and Tobago would be ready to perform its own PCR testing for COVID 19, allowing guidelines for testing to be widened to allow for a lot more community testing if needed.
Due to borders closing globally amid the Covid-19 pandemic thousands of cruise ship workers are stuck at sea. One Trinidadian national who works in the Food & Beverage Department on board the Royal Caribbean cruise ship spoke with TV6 this morning and described his situation as one of the most uncertain feelings he has ever had.
The Chief State Solicitor’s Office says that the police cannot force anyone to stay at home if they not conducting essential business as classified under the COVID 19 regulations, but are entitled to use moral suasion instead.
Personal protective equipment is critical for frontline healthcare workers battling against the spread of Covid-19 to do their jobs safely and effectively. But as supply chain disruptions, shortages and even geopolitics stymie their delivery… local ingenuity is stepping in to fill the gap.