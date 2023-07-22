Technical Advisor in the Division of Education Ann Natasha Second says she intends to take legal action against the police, after her electronic devices were taken from her by members of the White-Collar Crime Unit, who are investigating the controversial audio recording of two top THA officials, allegedly conspiring to use public funds for propaganda. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

