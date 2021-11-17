The December 6th THA elections is a mockery, it is senseless and like the story of Noah in the Bible, the first THA Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles is predicting, a flood is coming upon Tobago. He spoke during a media conference in Scarborough, and blames the PNM, the PDP and the IDA, for what he sees as the current chaos on the island . More from Elizabeth Williams.
THA Elections A Mockery
Elizabeth Williams
