The Tobago House of Assembly elections, will be held on January 25th, while nomination day is January 4th. This was announced via email from President's House on Tuesday. All political parties in Tobago have expressed confidence in being victorious. More from Elizabeth Williams.
THA Election Date Announced
Elizabeth Williams
