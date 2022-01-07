A commitment on all sides to working together to improve the operations and working relationships between - The Ministry of Education, The Division of Education, Research and Technology and TTUTA, and the Teaching Service Commission. This from Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett, in a release to the media on Friday, following a meeting with TTUTA on Tuesday. More from Elizabeth Williams.
THA EDUCATION SECRETARY MEETS WITH TTUTA
Elizabeth Williams
