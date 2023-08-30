Getting a direct flight to Tobago from abroad would more than likely be painstaking. The Tobago House of Assembly and other stakeholders believe this is a major problem that needs addressing.

Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Arima man gunned down

Arima man gunned down

Randy Peters, 33, of Peter's Avenue, Demerara Road, was killed last night by gunmen near his…