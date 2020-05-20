Three THA companies are to close and one company formed, this from THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis who indicated the Cassava Company, the Fish Processing Company and the Tobago Cold storage Company, were not meeting the necessary objectives and a decision on the way forward was taken on Wednesday, by the Executive Council. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
THA COMPANIES TO CLOSE
Elizabeth Williams
