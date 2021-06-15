THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis denies corruption in the Tobago House of Assembly. This follows the Auditor General's report 2020 specific to COVID relief distribution.
More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis denies corruption in the Tobago House of Assembly. This follows the Auditor General's report 2020 specific to COVID relief distribution.
More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The question of mass vaccination drives and partnerships with the private sector, has one again stirred up conversations about workers' rights.
The Sexual Offences Amendment Bill 2021 has been unanimously passed in the Senate.
Debate continued on Tuesday in the Senate on the very controversial topic of sexual offences legislation, and whether the identities of persons placed on a sex offenders registry should be made public.
Former Attorney General and A and attorney at law Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj is calling on government to make public the Arbitrators decision in the dispute between A and V Oil and Petrotrin.
The President of the Petroleum Dealers Association says there should be no fuel subsidy for those driving "million dollar cars."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription