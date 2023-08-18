Police have charged THA Assemblyman and Education Secretary, Zorisha Hackett and THA employee Kevon McKenna with failure to obey the order of the court in disclosing information with respect to the controversial audio recording investigation that surfaced on social media weeks ago in which two top officials were heard, allegedly conspiring to use public funds for propaganda. This was confirmed by Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Curt Simon, in an interview with Elizabeth Williams who has been following the twists and turns in this case.

