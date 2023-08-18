Police have charged THA Assemblyman and Education Secretary, Zorisha Hackett and THA employee Kevon McKenna with failure to obey the order of the court in disclosing information with respect to the controversial audio recording investigation that surfaced on social media weeks ago in which two top officials were heard, allegedly conspiring to use public funds for propaganda. This was confirmed by Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Curt Simon, in an interview with Elizabeth Williams who has been following the twists and turns in this case.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
According to the Elections and Boundaries Commission, the results of the recount in the elec…
Two hundred students have been recognised at Eastern Credit Union's 28th annual SEA Educatio…
A sample survey is expected to begin on Saturday 19th August, that would be used for the Nat…
The Ministry of Health (MoH), via its Chemistry, Food and Drug Division (CFDD) advises of th…
UK nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies in her care on the neona…
Two more people were murdered overnight in separate incidents bringing the country's murder …