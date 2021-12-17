With new THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine saying he doesn't answer to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and the AG seeking clarification from the High Court on Watson Dukes employment in the public service and his appointment at the THA, the country awaits what's next. Well, weighing in on the constitutional powers of the THA Act today, one Attorney says the Cabinet has the overall power. Nicole M Romany has the story.
THA AG Power Struggle Not Good For Tobago
- Nicole M Romany
