Community Development Secretary Pastor Terance Baynes has penned a vintage Calypso, in support of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. The song "Rally" has gone viral on social media and comes on the heels of a public spat between Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and PDP Leader Watson Duke. Pastor Baynes spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams who files this report.

