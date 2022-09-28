Community Development Secretary Pastor Terance Baynes has penned a vintage Calypso, in support of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. The song "Rally" has gone viral on social media and comes on the heels of a public spat between Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and PDP Leader Watson Duke. Pastor Baynes spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams who files this report.
TERRY SINGS FOR FARLEY
Elizabeth Williams
