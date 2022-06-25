Most political parties are gearing up for local government elections and waiting for the election date to be announced. But, a former Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation and Councillor for Valencia East / Toco is saying farewell to politics after 27 years of service. He credits his longevity in local government politics to his faith in God. Reporter Melissa Maynard and Cameraman Brandon Benoit were in Sangre Grande for this story.
