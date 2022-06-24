With most political parties gearing up for local government elections and awaiting a date to be announced, a former chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation and councillor for Valencia East / Toco, is saying farewell after 27 years of service. He credits his longevity in politics at the local government level to his faith in God. Cameraman Brandon Benoit and reporter Melissa Maynard were there to bring you this report.

