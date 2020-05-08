National Football Coach Terry Fenwick says the Corona Virus has not been all bad for the sport in T&T. Fenwick, while he admitted to being affected by the inability to play football, he added the cancellations have given him added time to get organized. On the downside though, he is not pleased at what is happening off the field in T&T.

