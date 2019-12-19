Trinidad and Tobago men's senior team has a new coach.
Former England International and Tottenham Hotspur captain Terry Fenwick will take the reins of the national team on a two-year contract beginning on January 1st 2020.
Fenwick who runs the Football Factory Academy and has made a name for himself with San Juan Jabloteh, will replace Dennis Lawrence who was sacked over the weekend.
Speaking on his appointment Fenwick said quote:
"After 20 years working across Trinidad & Tobago football, I am honoured to have been given this opportunity to improve the fortunes of the senior men's national team...
My time here means I'm already aware of the job that needs to be done but I also know there's a tremendous opportunity to play a part in getting Trinidad & Tobago back to where it belongs in the order of world football." end quote...
TTFA President William Wallace believes they have the right man saying: "We received strong representation from a number of candidates for the position of Head Coach, but Terry's knowledge of our football, coupled with his international experience made him the obvious choice."...
Fenwick's first major task will be to guide Trinidad and Tobago through the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 playoff against either Barbados or Guyana in June of next year.