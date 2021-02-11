One woman of Buccoo Tobago says her family continues to be terrorized by police, who continue to break down her doors and destroy parts of her home. The woman whose son is a state witness told TV6, she is calling on the Tobago police to stop their constant harassment and treat with the real issues of crime in the country. Elizabeth Williams visited the woman making the claim for this report.

Bail For Murder ?

A judge is asked to consider whether or not the automatic denial of bail to someone charged with murder is unconstitutional.

MOH: Return To Normalcy On The Horizon

The Ministry of Health says a return to some semblance of normalcy is on the horizon, with the pending arrival of this country's first shipment of COVID vaccines.