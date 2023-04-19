"A week of terrorizing the people of Tobago, by licensing officers sent up from Trinidad". The words of THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, as he called out the approach of licensing officers ticketing drivers in Tobago since last week Thursday. Mr. Augustine spoke on Wednesday, during the Executive Council media briefing. More from Elizabeth Williams.
TERROR OF LICENSING OFFICERS IN TOBAGO
Elizabeth Williams
