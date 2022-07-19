A tent collapsed under the weight of rain water it collected during heavy rainfall at the opening ceremony for the newly reconstructed Josephine Shaw House, just after the National Security Minister paused his address, as he said there was "some difficulty" due to the elements.
In an incident similar to that which occurred during the Commissioning of the hospital in Couva there were no injuries and the event proceeded to showcase the reconstructed Assisted Housing accommodation for young women about to enter the work force.
Juhel Browne reports.