A tent collapsed under the weight of rain water it collected during heavy rainfall at the opening ceremony for the newly reconstructed Josephine Shaw House, just after the National Security Minister paused his address, as he said there was "some difficulty" due to the elements.

In an incident similar to that which occurred during the Commissioning of the hospital in Couva there were no injuries and the event proceeded to showcase the reconstructed Assisted Housing accommodation for young women about to enter the work force.

Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KPB ON LATT MOTION

KPB ON LATT MOTION

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says the failed no confidence vote in AG Reginald A…

REGATTA FIVE RESULTS

REGATTA FIVE RESULTS

The results for the fifth and final TTPBA regatta have been released, with the official tall…