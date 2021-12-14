Well thus far we brought you four nominees for the TV6 Sport Personality Award. Tonight, the final contestant Teniel Campbell takes the spotlight.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AG Who?

AG Who?

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says the THA does not answer to the Attorney General. H…

Grim Tobago Finances

Grim Tobago Finances

A GRIM outlook of the present THA's finances. This from THA Chief Secretary and Finance Secr…