Tempers flare in Tobago over the performance of dancehall artiste TEMPA, at the Buccoo Goat and Crab races on Tuesday night, which saw scores of children singing obscene language lyrics to TEMPA's songs, Beggin and Mcing. The Buccoo Village Council has since apologized for the incident. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Tempa Drama In Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
Let's bring the cricket back home. Where the Cool and Smooth T20 Explosion tournament bowls off tomorrow at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Tournament coordinator Dario Bartley says this event can be seen as a stepping stone for youngsters who want to one day take their game to another level...
Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith tells Tv6 News that the businessman who was killed during a car-jacking on Wednesday was among many who had received provisional approvals for a Firearm User's Licence but after 18 months had not received a permit to carry a licensed firearm. This, as the National Security Minister told the Express newspaper that the new Police Commissioner informed him that, a "robust and thorough assessment" of FUL applications was necessary.
One Oppositiion MP is calling on the Police Commissioner to "expedite the granting of Firearm User's Licences to law-abiding citizens and business owners who qualify" to be able to carry licenced firearms. Meanwhile, the National Security Minister told the Express Newspaper "it is quite proper and right for Police Commissioner, to ensure FUL's are granted "to suitably qualified persons."
The National Steel Symphony Orchestra is headlining at the Naparima Bowl's jazz festival, on this Saturday.
By 2024, nine percent of the country's power needs are to come from a renewable source. This, from the Ministry of Energy which happily announces that Project Lara is on track.