The director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency, Allan Stewart, says the agency has been monitoring the developments in St. Vincent, as on Friday morning the La Soufriere volcano erupted, even as residents living in the danger zone continued to evacuate as ordered by Government. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
TEMA On St. Vincent
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
More than sixty-seven percent of persons in Tobago have come forward to be vaccinated
The director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency, Allan Stewart, says the agency has been monitoring the developments in St. Vincent,
The Holy Ghost Fathers Board of Management which is responsible for St. Anthony's College has linked the school's underperformance at the CSEC level...
The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association has put on the record that it is worried about students...
Leader of government business Camille Robinson Regis is rubbishing the Opposition
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond the Tape : Friday 09th April 2021
- COP’s Daughter Reports Police
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 8th April 2021
- St. Anthony’s Teacher Reported To JSC
- Morning Edition: 09th April, 2021
- La Soufriere Erupts
- Tracy Pleased With Response To Vaccine
- Lotto Agents Shut Down Over Fees
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 07th April 2021
- TEMA On St. Vincent