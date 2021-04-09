TEMA On St. Vincent

The director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency, Allan Stewart, says the agency has been monitoring the developments in St. Vincent, as on Friday morning the La Soufriere volcano erupted, even as residents living in the danger zone continued to evacuate as ordered by Government. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

