The Committee of Concerned Pensioners of TELCO/TSTT is gearing up for legal action against the company.

According to the Committee, they want what is due.

More from Nicole M Romany.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MALONEY SHOOTING

MALONEY SHOOTING

Swift action by officers of the Emergency Response Patrol following a shooting in Maloney le…

WOODLAND UNDER WATER

WOODLAND UNDER WATER

Woodland residents will be underwater for the next few days as heavy rains left several feet…

WATSON RESPONDS

WATSON RESPONDS

PDP leader Watson Duke says, if the Chief Secretary is trying to verify the authenticity of …