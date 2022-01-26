A mother and her teenaged son plan to file a lawsuit against the South West Regional Health Authority after an alleged mix-up of similar names, led to the child being given the wrong medical procedure at the San Fernando General Hospital last year.
The family is being represented by Attorneys-at-Law Prakash Ramadhar and Ted Roopnarine, who during a press conference at their San Fernando office Wednesday morning called the incident a cataclysmic failure.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh also contacted the SWRHA for a response. She brings us this story.