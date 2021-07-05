Two people, a teenager and her brother, appeared in court virtually today charged in connection with the murder of missing mother of one Khadija Flament.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The new Caricom chairman says "the discrimatory practice within the region of banning travel from member states with elevated levels of COVID" "should be discouraged."
A Chaguanas man is found dead, at his home, with a face wound.
A Penal man appears in court on child porn charges.
And, a San Juan woman is accused of stealing nearly one thousand dollars in groceries.
The Prime Minister says "strategic engagement and advocacy with high-level office holders in key capitals and international institutions" during his six-month term as the chairman of Caricom "have resulted in offers of vaccines."
Public transportation capacity has been increased, and this doesn’t apply only to maxis and taxis.
The sound of tractors, jack-hammers and coin washing machines all returned, on Monday.
Do you know the difference between energy conservation and efficiency? Well in tonight's Energy Matters we explore how both terms, though different, go hand in hand in the world of energy.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription