A technician previously attached to West Shore Medical Private Hospital has been relieved of his duties... after he made comments on Facebook, referencing a particular patient in the care of the hospital. In a statement today, West Shore says the hospital, along with the Advanced Cardiovascular Institute and Cardiovascular Associates Ltd. have all launched investigations into the incident.

Technician Relieved Of Services At West Shore

71 Ticketed For Not Wearing Masks At Birthday Party

Seventy-one persons including a chutney-soca artiste, a police officer and the owner of a restaurant have been ticketed for failing to wear face masks at a birthday party which occurred at Chandelier Hall, upstairs the Passage to Asia restaurant in Chaguanas.

Time To Take Back The Assembly

A declaration that it's time to take back the Tobago House of Assembly from Trinidad. It's come from the Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Farley Augustine...at a political meeting in the Bethel Mt. Irvine district.