In tonight's Tech Talk segment, Anselm Gibbs has a chat with Microsoft's Jorge Cella about the next step in the Skills for Jobs programme. Microsoft and LinkedIn are teaming up to offer FREE access to 350 courses and six new Career Essentials Certificates. Company officials say those certificates are for the most in-demand jobs in the digital economy.

