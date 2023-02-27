In our tech talk segment, the TTPS App has been listed as a finalist in the Innovative Police Force Award 2023 to be held in Dubai.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DOMA ON MURDER RATE

DOMA ON MURDER RATE

President of the Downtown Merchants Association Gregory Aboud says the time has come for all…

FISH PRICES

FISH PRICES

Fisherfolk in Tobago are seeking to set the record straight: Contrary to some media reports,…