Government continues to develop its digital transformation thrust, with a view towards integrating government Ministries, Departments and Agencies and bringing all services online. They're also set to launch a programme for young developers, to provide innovative tech solutions to operational challenges. Rynessa Cutting has more in our Tech Talk.

