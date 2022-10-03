Caripachaima East Secondary School is the new title holder of the Ideaton 2022 - a digital inclusion and innovation programme and competition put on by Glasswing International and Citi Bank. Teams from three secondary schools got the chance to code and programme and fly drones, while competing for a chance to win ten thousand dollars. Rynessa Cutting has more in our Tech Talk.
TECH TALK: CARIPACHAIMA EAST TAKES IDEATION 2022
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Caripachaima East Secondary School is the new title holder of the Ideaton 2022 - a digital i…
Fighters squared off for Ruff and Tuff 11 at the Woodbrook Youth Facility over the weekend.
Well, if you're wondering what happened in the fight between Jeremy 'Rampage' Rudolfo versus…
Twelve families are about to start packing up to move, after being relocated.
Five families are once again preparing to sleep uneasy, as the road above their homes contin…