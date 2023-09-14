Ten communities in T&T are set to benefit from the Tech 4 Coastal Resilience project - an initiative to boost coastal resilience. The Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI), along with HIT RESET Caribbean, will be leveraging drones and other technologies to gather data on the extent and impact of coastal erosion in T&T at a time when fisherfolk locally are already reporting the adverse effects of climate change. Rynessa Cutting has more from the launch.

