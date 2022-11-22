Starting his testimony in tears, Christopher Boodram recounts the tragic events of February 25th that replay every day, a tragedy, which left him, the sole survivor and prime witness in the Paria Diving tragedy.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TRUCK STUCK

TRUCK STUCK

For over five hours on Tuesday morning, motorists were stuck in traffic along the Naparima M…

SCHOOL CHILD SUICIDAL

SCHOOL CHILD SUICIDAL

The mother of an eight year old boy attending a school in Tobago East claims that her son ha…