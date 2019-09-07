Wage negotiations, housing and payment for non-contact hours - three of the primary issues on Team for a New TTUTA's agenda, ahead of TTUTA's election on October 22nd. Team TNT launched its campaign this morning, and it's promising to deliver with integrity, accountability and stability.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T Draw With Martinique

T&T Draw With Martinique

Trinidad and Tobago men's senior team drew 1-1 with home side Martinique, in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League, on Friday night.

Emergency Centre

Emergency Centre

With the trail of destruction left by Hurricane Dorian across sections of the Bahamas, THA chief secretary Kelvin Charles is tonight hailing the sod turning ceremony for a building that may safeguard lives in the event of a disaster. 

TKR Defeat Tallawahs

TKR Defeat Tallawahs

Trinbago Knight Riders made it two-out-of-two after beating the Jamaica Tallawahs by 22 runs last evening at the Queen's Park Oval.