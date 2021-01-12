Teachers resist moves to slash their working hours. TUTTA president Antonia de Freitas says enough is enough.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Finance Minister says he is informed that after some initial teething problems...
Even though the Government is facing a major loss in revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic...
The PDP officially launched their political campaign for the January 25th Tobago House of Assembly elections on Monday, virtually.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Police probe Sekon Sunday event: Promoter Ken Sambury speaks with TV6
- US Dr. Dies: Vaccine Safety Questioned
- Technician Relieved Of Services At West Shore
- 71 Ticketed For Not Wearing Masks At Birthday Party
- Christmas COVID Spike Confirmed
- Griffith investigating officers in 'Backyard Jam'
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 11th January 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 12th JKanuary 2021
- Queries For CXC Only Do Recount Not Remark
- Cops shut down Tyrico Bay event