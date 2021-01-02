The new school term re-opens virtually on Monday 4th January. While there was an outpouring of donations from corporate T&T to students in need of devices, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association says many teachers are still without devices and connectivity. President of TTUTA Anotinia De Freitas says some teachers will be resuming classes on their cellphones as they are yet to receive any devices from the ministry of education.

