The Ministry of Education is reporting a successful return to the physical environment today, as hundreds of students turned up for classes, some of them for the first time in over a year. Students were visibly excited to be back out in the physical setting, and parents, while nervous, expressed similar sentiments. But while many, including the Minister of Education, were all smiles today, one key stakeholder still has many concerns. Rynessa Cutting reports.

