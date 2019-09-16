A troubling recording of a woman, allegedly a teacher at a primary school in Port of Spain, is making the rounds on social media. During the course of the five minute audio clip, pupils and their parents are threatened and disrespected with vicious words. The Ministry of Education and the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association have weighed in on it. Alicia Boucher has the details.
Teacher Verbally Abuses Student
Alicia Boucher
