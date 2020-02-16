The call for a teacher of the St Stephen's Anglican Primary school in Princes Town to be suspended, has been answered.
The teacher was ordered by the Ministry of education to stay away from classes until an investigation into claims of abuse against students and staff are (is) completed.
Earlier this month parents of students at the school staged a protest alleging verbal and physical abuse by the teacher they believe is mentally ill.
Along with the NPTA, parents called on the Ministry of Education and Teaching Service Commission to have her removed from the school as their children's safety is at risk daily.
NPTA acting president Clarence Mendoza confirmed to TV6 News the teacher who has over 20 years service was served with a suspension notice last Thursday pending the outcome of an investigation.
Parents claim children have been choked, shoved and verbally abused by the teacher who also dresses inappropriately.
Mr Mendoza says they also learned that the woman was suspended three times since 2011 with the behaviour continuing each time.
They're hoping this time around the teacher receives the necessary treatment while away from the job.
The NPTA adds that they have similar complaints of teachers at the Tunapuna Presbyterian School, and Signal Hill Secondary School that they will be looking into.