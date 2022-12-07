The Town and Country Planning Division under the Planning Ministry, has faced questions at a Joint Select Committee concerning its role in monitoring illegal developments, including those on State lands. The entity admits to inadequacies, but says it is also inadequately resourced. Alicia Boucher tells us more.

