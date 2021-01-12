A call is being made tonight to all legitimate taxi drivers to prepare to challenge the government on any plan to regularise private hire taxi drivers.
At a news conference held today at the Macaulay Community Centre, members of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers Network complained that they are not being consulted in any discussions. They tell reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh that the government will be opening a gateway for other illegal activities if it bypasses the existing taxi badge process to legalise the PH trade.